Russia sends warning to the European world shortly after British PM announces to send fighter jets to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shortly after saying that ‘nothing is off the table’ in terms of providing Ukraine with military assistance, Russia was quick to issue a warning to the European world. Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, encouraged allies to send combat fighter jets to his country during a visit to London on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy has previously visited Russia, but this is his first trip as president of Ukraine to the UK. Russia warned the UK in a stern message that it would retaliate if the latter sent warplanes to Ukraine. It further stated that if the UK kept providing aid, the war would continue to escalate.

‘Russia will find a response to any unfriendly steps taken by the British side,’ multiple Russian news agencies reported quoting statement by Moscow’s embassy in London, as per AFP.

The Russian embassy cautioned London saying that the country would bear responsibility for the ‘bloody harvest’ of the next round of escalation as well as military and political consequences ensuing from this for the European continent and the whole world.

Sunak on Wednesday while addressing a joint news conference with Zelensky said that fighter jets for Ukraine were part of their discussions.