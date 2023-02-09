Scientists find that a ‘lifelong sacrifice’ is made by Killer whale mothers for their sons

Scientists discovered that moms of killer whales, often known as orcas, in the North Pacific make a ‘lifelong sacrifice’ for their boys.

Once a female killer whale raises a son, her chances of procreating are much diminished.

The study found that the energy these whales expend to feed their boys impairs their health and limits their capacity to procreate and rear further young.

According to Prof. Darren Croft of the University of Exeter, ‘Mothers sacrifice their own food and their own energy.’

Orcas are thought to have a strong attachment with their family during their entire lives. The female offspring of killer whales become independent after they grow, however, the males remain dependent on their mothers and even share the food caught by their matriarchs.

Prof Croft called it a ‘new insight into the complex social lives and family lives of these amazing animals’. The study, which was published in the journal Current Biology, falls under an ongoing project aimed at understanding the killer whale family life.