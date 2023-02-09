Suzuki launches 2023 Suzuki Gixxer Range in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched new colour schemes for the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series in the country. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will be available in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Metallic Matte Black No.2 and Metallic Sonic Silver/ Metallic Triton Blue. The Gixxer 250 has been offered in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black No.2 colours. The standard Suzuki Gixxer 155 has been presented in Metallic Sonic Silver/ Pearl Blaze Orange, Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black.

Both the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer features Suzuki Ride Connect feature which comes with the Bluetooth enabled digital console. Some of notable features of Suzuki Ride Connect are turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS alert, WhatsApp Alert display, missed call, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Below is the price list of Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Suzuki Gixxer 155:

MODEL PRICE (EX-SHOWROOM, DELHI)

Gixxer SF 250 Rs 2,02 500

Gixxer SF 250 Rs 2,02 000

Gixxer 250 Rs 1, 95 000

Gixxer SF Rs 145 500

Gixxer Rs 1, 40 500