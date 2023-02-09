Temporary road closures announced in Dubai

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the closure of multiple roads across the emirate. The roads will be temporarily closed for the inaugural UAE Tour Women 2023 cycling event. The UAE Tour Women 2023 will begin today, February 9. The event will run till February 12. The race concludes atop of the Jebel Hafeet.

RTA took to Twitter to alert residents about the affected routes from 1:30pm to 5:00pm. Traffic will be temporarily suspended for 10-15 min at specific street intersections while cyclists pass during the race. The authority also urged drivers to plan their journey accordingly.

Affected roads:

2023 UAE Women’s Tour Stages:

Stage 1: Port Rashid – Dubai Harbour (109 KM)

Stage 2: Al Dhafra Castle – Al Mirfa (133 KM)

Stage 3: Hazza bin Zayed Stadium – Jebel Hafeet (107 KM)

Stage 4: Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy – Abu Dhabi Breakwater (119 KM).