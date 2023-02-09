World’s smallest deer gets endangered in Chilean wildfires that destroyed hundreds of residences

After raging through the night, forest fires in south-central Chile that have already claimed 24 lives and consumed hundreds of homes engulfed new areas on Wednesday. These fires also destroyed the habitats of endangered woodland animals.

Valentina Aravena, the manager of a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Chillan, said, ‘We call on everyone who can to take care of the forests which are currently on fire, as well as of our animals, specimens of vital importance.’

The area affected by the fires has grown to over 300,000 hectares (741,315 acres), or almost twice the size of Greater London, according to the national forests association of Chile, CONAF, which reported the news on Wednesday.

Authorities reported that 1,180 homes were destroyed and 2,180 people were injured, with the majority of the casualties and damage occurring in the south-central Biobio, Araucania, and uble regions.

Interior Minister Carolina Toha announced late on Wednesday that the government would impose a curfew in some provinces beginning on Thursday. She had earlier expressed concern about a lack of water tanks and urged suppliers to provide them.