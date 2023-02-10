After ‘Cow Hug Day’ appeal withdrawn, Mahua Moitra, Karti Chidambaram reacts

Mahua Moitra, a member of the Trinamool Congress, and Karti Chidambaram, a member of the Congress, appeared to poke fun at the government after the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), acting on orders from the government, withdrew the call to observe February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’ on Friday in the wake of intense backlash on social media.

The appeal has been withdrawn just one day after Union minister Parshottam Rupala stated that it would be beneficial if people reacted favourably to the board’s call to observe February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day.’ Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 all over the world.

Using a screenshot of the withdrawal news, Moitra tweeted, ‘What a pity- have to make new plans for Valentine’s Day.’

Additionally, Karti Chidambaram tweeted about the situation. ‘Aiyo! Why?’ he tweeted.

‘As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandary and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn,’ stated the board’s secretary in a notice published on its website.

The AWBI made its first-ever appeal to the nation’s cow lovers to observe ‘Cow Hug Day.’

The board had earlier stated that the appeal was being made because the development of western culture has brought the vedic traditions to the ‘verge of extinction.’