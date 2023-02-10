Another person becomes victim to gun violence in the US

Police reported that another victim of gun violence in the US was shot just a few blocks from Times Square in New York. Notably, the neighbourhood was declared a gun-free zone last year. Around 5:30 p.m. local time, police received a complaint about a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered the victim had been shot in the chest close to West 44 Street and 8th Avenue.

The 22-year-old male eventually passed away from the wound at Mount Sinai West hospital, according to a statement from the New York Police Department. There have not yet been any arrests.

According to local media, the shooting occurred in front of a fast food restaurant and scared onlookers fled. The incident has shocked everyone as the area near Times Square is adorned with illuminated electronic billboards and is almost always full of tourists.

‘There was a stampede of people trying to get away,’ witness Will Colon told the New York Daily News.