Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar in the forex market today. The muted trend in the Indian equity market, sustained foreign fund outflows and elevated crude oil prices in the international market s and strengthening of the US currency in the overseas markets dented investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 82.61 against the US dollar. During trading, it then fell to 82.63, registering a decline of 12 paise over its last close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee appreciated 3 paise to close at 82.51 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.15% to 103.38.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 144.73 crore.