Health minister urges investigation following death of a lady after giving stillbirth in Palakkad

A young Palakkad woman gave stillbirth at the Chittoor Taluk Hospital but later passed away from difficulties here on Thursday.

Anitha, a local of Parakkalam, Nalloppilly in the district, reportedly died from heavy bleeding while being taken to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital in an ambulance.

The victims’ families and relatives have accused Taluk Hospital administration of medical malpractice.

They have asserted that the physician who had been caring for Anitha since she was taken to the hospital on February 6 was not present when she gave birth. The infant died upon birth.

The charges have been denied by the hospital administration.

Veena George, the minister of health, has given the health director instructions to investigate the incident and submit a report.