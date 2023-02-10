Know how to book train tickets on and live train running status on Paytm

New Delhi: Paytm is one of the most popular digital payment service companies in India. The service also allows its users to pay utility bills and purchase travel tickets. Paytm users can now also check live train status and access a variety of other Indian Railways-related services on its platform

Steps to check live train running status:

Step 1: Open the Paytm application on your smartphone.

Step 2: Scroll down to the ticket booking section.

Step 3: Now, select the ‘train tickets’ option.

Step 4: Scroll down to select ‘check PNR’ or ‘train status.’

Step 5: Enter the PNR number or the train name or number to find the information.

Step 6: Select the boarding station.

Step 7: Select the boarding date from the dates mentioned, and click on ‘Check Live Status’.

Step 8: You can now spot your train.

Step by Step Guide to book train tickets on Paytm App:

Step 1: Open the Paytm application on your smartphone or visit paytm.com/train-tickets

Step 2: Select your source and destination railway station.

Step 3: Enter your departure date.

Step 4: Click the ‘Search’ button to get a result of available trains.

Step 5: Select train and check seat availability. Select the seat, class and date.

Step 6: After confirming all these details and once you are ready to book your ticket, click on the ‘Book’ button and enter your IRCTC login ID.

Step 7: If you do not have a login Id then tap on the ‘Sign-up with IRCTC’ option or reset your IRCTC ID password by clicking on ‘Forgot IRCTC Password’.

Step 8: Fill in your personal details and click ‘Book’.

Step 9: Complete the payment through your preferred payment option.

Step 10:You will now be redirected to the IRCTC website.

Step 11: Enter the password to verify.

Step 12: Once the tickets are booked, you can download your ticket pdf.

Step 13: It will also send an email of your tickets to your registered mail id.