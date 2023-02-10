Major fire breaks out in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh slums; no casualties reported

In the early hours of Friday, a large fire started in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh slum. According to the officials, the incident occurred in the West Indira Colony slum of Transport Nagar in Punjabi Bagh.

At 1.27 am, the fire department received word of the incident, and fire tenders rushed to the scene.

Several shanties in the area were destroyed by the fire, according to reports. However, there were no casualties reported.

At 4.55 am, the fire crews were able to douse the fire. More information is awaited.