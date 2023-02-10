Rajasthan CM Gehlot mistakenly reads previous year’s budget in Assembly; BJP protests

Jaipur: Opposition BJP members protested in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday alleging that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was reading from the old budget. Following the alleged blunder made by the Congress leader, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators protested and the assembly proceedings got disrupted.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria questioned, ‘Rajasthan State Assembly proceedings disrupted as the Opposition alleges that CM Ashok Gehlot presented old budget today. This budget cannot be presented. Was it leaked?’ Meanwhile, Gehlot clarified by saying, ‘You (Opposition) can point out only if there’s a difference between what’s written in the budget in my hand, and its copies given to the House members. If a page was added to my budget copy by mistake, then how does the matter of leaking of budget arise?’

Taking to Twitter, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh said, ‘Gehlot ji remains very careless, campaigned for this year’s budget and started reading the old budget! The public was thinking of a light of relief in the darkness spread by misrule, here the Chief Minister’s light went off. Don’t know, laugh or cry!’