Realme launches 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Relame launched its 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition in India today. This special edition variant of the Realme 10 Pro boasts similar specifications as the standard version.

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition will have a limited release and is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This Realme smartphone gets a black colour variant with a Coca-Cola logo on the back. This smartphone will first go on sale starting from February 14 at 12pm IST via Flipkart and Realme online store.

Also Read: Club Editions of Jeep Compass and Meridian launched in India: Price and features

The handset features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x 2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with Adreno A619 GPU and runs on Android 13. The handset has a dual rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. It also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.