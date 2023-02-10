The SC rejects the petition demanding BBC to cease all operations in India.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) was asked to be completely banned from India, but the Supreme Court rejected that request on Friday, calling it ‘totally misconceived.’

While considering a petition submitted by farmer Beerendra Kumar Singh and Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh issued the ruling.

The bench declared that the writ petition was ‘completely misconceived, lacks merit, and is hereby dismissed.’

The BBC’s documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was allegedly the ‘product of a vast plot against the worldwide ascent of India and its prime minister,’ the complaint claimed that the BBC had a bias against India and the Indian government.

The supreme court had requested comments from the Centre and others on the several petitions contesting its decision to halt the documentary on February 3.

Veteran journalist N Ram, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, and attorney M L Sharma have all filed the arguments on which the top court has issued notice.

The top court also ordered the central government to submit original data pertaining to its choice to obstruct the BBC programme on February 3.