Valentine’s Day 2023: Best ideas to surprise your lover

Lovers across the globe will celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14. Surprises play a crucial role in relationships and most people want to give their loved ones’ surprises on special days. Planning surprises is one of the ways to keep your relationship alive.

Here are some creative ways for couples to plan a surprise for their beloved on Valentine’s Day:

Write a letter or card: Express your feelings to your partner on a paper. Writing a romantic letter, an email or card is a great way to share your feelings to them.

Send flowers or gifts: Sending gifts or flowers is a great way to express your love and affection. Send a bouquet of roses, chocolates, a personalised gift, etc., along with a sweet message.

Take them on a romantic walk or hike in a scenic location

Go for a picnic at their favourite spot: Go for a picnic to your loved ones’ favourite spot.

Plan a karaoke night: If your partner is a music lover then perform a romantic song together.