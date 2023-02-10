Valentine’s Week 2023: Know why February 10 is celebrated as Teddy Day

February 10 is the fourth day of the Valentine’s Week. The fourth day of the Valentine’s Week is celebrated as Teddy Day every year. On this day, people gift teddy bear soft toys to their loved ones and they also decorate the toy with hearts or personalise them with handwritten notes. A teddy bear perfectly embodies the feelings of love, warmth, and care.

Teddy Bear got its name from Theodore ‘Teddy’ Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States. In 1902, Roosevelt went on a bear hunting trip in the Onward town of Mississippi with some aides and dogs. His team managed to locate and corner a black bear. They caught the animal and tied it to a willow tree. When Roosevelt was invited to shoot the injured bear, he refused saying that it would be ‘unsportsmanlike’.

A cartoonist gave the whole story a satirical touch. The cartoon inspired a New York-based toy shop owner named Morris Mitchom and his wife Rose. The couple went ahead to make a stuffed toy bear and named it Teddy’s Bear.