Kozhikode: Veteran CPM leader and former MLA CP Kunhu passed away on Friday morning. He was 93. He was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode District Co-Operative Hospital.

He was MLA from Kozhikode between 1987 and 1991. Further, he also held office of CPM Kozhikode district secretary. His son CP Musafar Ahamed is the deputy mayor of Kozhikode Corporation.