Belarus describes Poland’s closure of border crossing point as ‘catastrophic’

Belarus called Poland’s decision to close a border checkpoint between the two countries ‘catastrophic,’ saying it could lead to a collapse on both sides of the border.

Poland announced on Thursday that it would close a key border crossing into Belarus at Bobrowniki beginning at 12 p.m. (1100 GMT) on Friday, bringing already strained relations between the two countries to a new low.

Since Belarus’ main ally Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Warsaw has emerged as one of Kyiv’s most ardent supporters. Poland has been a key haven for opponents of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

On Thursday, the Belarusian government criticised the border decision; however, in a statement on Friday, it went further, labelling the action as reckless and irrational.

The nation’s border committee stated in a statement posted on social media that ‘Polish authorities’ actions could result in a collapse on both sides of the border.’