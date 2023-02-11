Belgium detains two more EU legislators as part of a corruption probe

On Friday, Belgian prosecutors detained one lawmaker and detained another in relation to a corruption scandal that has rocked the European Parliament.

When Belgian authorities charged four individuals connected to the European Parliament in December over claims that World Cup host Qatar showered them with cash and gifts to sway their decisions, the cash-for-influence scandal got its start.

According to two sources in Cozzolino’s Democratic Party, the Italian finance police, acting on behalf of the Belgian federal prosecutors, detained MEP Andrea Cozzolino at a clinic in Naples where he was receiving medical examinations.