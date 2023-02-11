Bengali government to investigate causes of decline in Class 10 board candidates

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu announced that the government would appoint an agency to investigate the factors that led to the 36.41 percent decrease in applicants for the Class 10 state board examination this year.

Speaking to the media, Basu stated that the state government has seriously noted the significant decrease in Madhyamik candidates this year and is interested in learning the causes.

‘I have already heard the issue. Other than Covid-19, the reason could be a change in the rules regarding the admission process in 2017,’ said Basu, while adding, ‘The state government will appoint an agency for a study among the Class 10 students who are not appearing for the board examinations to find the reasons.’

He added that the government will try to make arrangements if anyone is willing to retake the exam. The state education minister stated, ‘We have already had a meeting on this.’

According to data, a total of 6,98,628 applicants are expected to show up for this year’s Madhyamik exam, which will take place from February 23 to March 4. 10,98,775 candidates took the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) exam last year, a decrease of 36.41 percent from the previous year.