Children under 10 are not permitted at this US pasta restaurant.

A popular Italian restaurant in New Jersey, USA, made a choice that was harshly criticised by both its customers and other social media users. On Thursday, the restaurant ‘Nettie’s House of Spaghetti’ announced on social media that it will stop serving small children as of March 8.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the restaurant made an effort to explain the situation from their perspective.

They explicitly said in their first communication that they don’t despise children and wrote, ‘We enjoy kids. We do, sincerely. However, lately, it’s become really difficult to accommodate kids at Nettie’s.’

We have determined that it’s time to take control of the issue due to noise levels, a lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up outrageous messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant.

The eatery added that it wasn’t a choice made without careful deliberation.

‘Although we didn’t take this choice lightly, recent developments have forced us to put this new policy into effect. Children under the age of 10 will no longer be permitted to dine in the restaurant beginning on March 8, the day we return from our winter break’ stated the Facebook post.

We are aware that some of you may be really disturbed by this, especially those of you with exceptionally well-behaved children, but we feel that this is the best course of action for our company going ahead.

‘Thank you for understanding,’ the eatery said as they concluded their message.

Social media users have voiced a range of thoughts regarding the choice in the Facebook post’s comment area. Others criticised the move for not allowing minors, while several individuals praised the choice and said it would make dining easier.