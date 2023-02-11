Delhi liquor scam case; Son of YSRCP leader given 10-day ED custody

Magunta Raghava, the son of YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasula Reddy, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for 10 days in connection with a Delhi liquor scam. He was taken into custody on Friday night.

He had appeared earlier in the day in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court.

Magunta Raghava was arrested a few days after Butchibabu Gorantla, a chartered accountant with a Telangana address and a former auditor of KCR’s daughter K Kavitha, was detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi liquor case. According to the agency, Gorantla was evasive and unwilling to cooperate with investigators.

K Kavitha had previously been questioned about the case by a CBI team in Hyderabad on December 12 for more than seven hours. In the liquor policy case, the agency claimed that K Kavitha was a beneficiary of kickbacks as a member of the ‘South Cartel.’

In the case involving the Delhi excise policy, the Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday remanded the Telangana chief minister’s daughter K Kavitha’s auditor and businessman Gautam Malhotra, a son of former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Deep Malhotra, to the ED and the CBI, respectively.

In this case, the ED has so far filed two charge sheets or complaints against the prosecution and made nine arrests. The CBI FIR is the foundation of the ED’s money laundering case.

In the CBI and ED complaints, Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, and other government excise officials were named as accused.

In August of last year, the Delhi excise policy for 2021–22 was cancelled, and the lieutenant governor of Delhi subsequently requested that the CBI look into the alleged irregularities. Sisodia is the primary accused in two separate cases that were filed by both agencies.