Freedom of speech neither within nor outside of parliament: Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress, criticised the BJP-led administration at the Center on Saturday, asserting that there was no freedom of speech in the nation.

Mr. Kharge showed his distress when speaking to a crowd in the Sahebganj area of Jharkhand and said that portions of his address in Parliament had been deleted.

‘Speaking freely is prohibited both inside and outside of Parliament. If someone tells the truth, documents it, or somehow proves it, the BJP will put them in jail’ Speaking at Gumani Ground in Pakur after kicking off the party’s 60-day ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ mass outreach programme in the state, he made the accusation.

Deepak Prakash, the state president of the BJP, contrasted the Congress’ programme as ‘drama.’

In describing the prime minister, Mr. Kharge claimed, ‘I did not use any unparliamentary words or language… Atal Bihari Vajpayee had used the same expression for former PM PV Narasimha Rao and the BJP used it for former PM Manmohan Singh.’

Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah purchased a washing machine in which they wash the blemishes of such MLAs, who then emerge clean, he claimed. ‘BJP inducts many MLAs who face ED, IT, and CBI cases. Claiming that Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi were ‘They then talk about democracy,’ ‘ Mr. Kharge remarked, referring to experts in overthrowing elected governments. ‘Why don’t you run things under Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Constitution?’

He claimed that although the BJP took office in 2014 on a platform of fighting inflation, since then, the cost of basic goods and levels of poverty have increased.

According to Mr. Kharge, the Congress built the nation’s infrastructure and fought for India’s independence.