Head of google search issues ‘hallucinating’ AI chatbot warning: report

In a newspaper interview that was published on Saturday, the head of Google’s search engine cautioned against the dangers of artificial intelligence in chatbots as Google parent firm Alphabet fights to compete with popular software ChatGPT.

Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google and head of Google Search said that, ‘this kind of artificial intelligence we’re talking about right now can sometimes lead to something we term hallucination.’

Raghavan wrote in comments that were translated into German, ‘This then manifests itself in such a way that a machine offers a persuasive but entirely made-up answer.’ Keeping this to a minimum was one of the essential duties, he continued.

After OpenAI, a company Microsoft is investing $10 billion in, unveiled ChatGPT in November and stunned consumers with its remarkably human-like responses to user queries, Google has been put on the defensive.

Alphabet Inc. unveiled Bard, a chatbot, earlier this week. However, the software shared false information in a promotional video, resulting in a mistake that caused the company’s market value to drop by $100 billion on Wednesday.

Alphabet has not yet stated a release date for Bard, which is still undergoing user testing.

Raghavan stated, ‘We definitely feel the urgency, but we also feel the huge responsibility.’ Without a doubt, we don’t intend to mislead the public.