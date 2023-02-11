India overtakes Australia by a wide margin in the Nagpur Test.

Prior to being dismissed for 400 on day three of the first Test match between Australia and India here on Saturday, India had amassed a sizable first-innings lead of 223, which was crucial.

Axar Patel scored a career-high 84 runs before being the final Indian batsman to be dismissed on the brink of lunch after raising 88 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (70) for the eighth wicket.

India had taken over the game after dismissing Australia for a middling total of 177 after Rohit Sharma’s captain’s performance of 120 on a spin-friendly surface.

Patel and Jadeja solidified India’s lead, and Mohammed Shami (37), who came in down the order, helped put Australia on the mat with a breezy cameo.

The best bowler for Australia was Todd Murphy, who claimed 7-124 in his first Test. However, on a pitch where Marnus Labuschagne’s 49 was the highest score by a visiting batsman in the first innings, Australia will need an extraordinary batting performance to win.