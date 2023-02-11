Meet Mira Murati, the CTO of ChatGPT company OpenAI

The Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at OpenAI, the firm that created the ChatGPT chatbot driven by artificial intelligence, Mira Murati, has ties to India as her parents are reportedly of Indian descent.

She was reared in America after being born in San Francisco in 1988. She worked as a senior product manager at Tesla. She obtained her Bachelor of Engineering from the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth.

Mira is currently the SVP of Research, Product, and Partnerships at OpenAI.

Recently in an interview with Time magazine, she expressed her concerns over the misuse of Artificial Intelligence. ‘AI can be misused, or it can be used by bad actors. So, then there are questions about how you govern the use of this technology globally.’ Mira Murati told the magazine.

She also stressed that the company (OpenAI) will need help from different sources, even if it’s governments, regulators, and everyone else.

‘But we’re a small group of people and we need a ton more input in this system and a lot more input that goes beyond the technologies–definitely regulators and governments and everyone else,’ Murati noted.