New study proposes mining and using Moon dust to shield Earth from harsh Sun to curb global warming

Summer is coming. At least in half the world. Those soon to be in the grip of sweaty months may be busy in making plans of an escape. Whatever these plans are, they may just not be enough to stop the greatest temperature rise phenomenon, global warming. Scientists, however, have come to the rescue in this regard.

According to a study, if we mine the Moon and spread the soil across Earth, we can slightly reduce the amount of sunshine, which would moderate the planet’s warming.

The study’s findings were headed by theoretical physicist Ben Bromley from the University of Utah, and they were reported in the academic journal PLOS Climate.

The proposed ‘moonshot’ idea proposes creating a ‘solar shield’ by scattering millions of tonnes of dust mined from the Moon. The dust would be scattered in space about 1 million miles from the Earth.

‘A really exciting part of our study was the realisation that the natural lunar dust grains are just the right size and composition for efficiently scattering sunlight away from Earth,’ said Ben Bromley, as quoted by The Guardian.

‘Since it takes much less energy to launch these grains from the moon’s surface, as compared with an Earth launch, the ‘moonshot’ idea really stood out for us.’