On the anniversary of the Ukraine invasion, Biden will visit NATO ally Poland.

The White House announced on Friday that President Joe Biden will travel to NATO partner Poland on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that, Biden will travel from February 20 to 22 and meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and the Bucharest Nine, a group of NATO nations in eastern Europe.

She stated that he will talk about ‘our bilateral cooperation as well as our joint measures to support Ukraine and strengthen NATO’s deterrence.’

She stated that on February 24, the ‘one-year anniversary of Russia’s cruel and unjustified invasion of Ukraine,’ Biden will deliver a speech in which he will discuss how the United States has persuaded the world to support the Ukrainian people as they defend their independence and democracy.

The visit of Vice President Joe Biden falls on the same day as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech to the nation in Moscow on February 21.

The main centre for the inflow of refugees and Western military help, much of it coming from the United States, is Poland. Due to security concerns, Biden is not expected to visit the neighbouring Ukraine.

Many European politicians have travelled to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. First Lady Jill Biden, Biden’s wife, unexpectedly travelled to western Ukraine in May 2022.