Oommen Chandy to be taken to Bangalore for advance treatment

On Sunday, Oommen Chandy, the former chief minister of Kerala, who is receiving medical care at a private facility in Neyyattinkara, will be transferred to Bengaluru.

He has gotten over his pneumonia. The medical professionals caring for him also stated that there was no problem moving him to any other facility for additional care for pre-existing health issues.

K C Venugopal, the general secretary of the AICC, visited Chandy and declared that the AICC will offer all of the amenities required to move the senior Congress leader to Bengaluru.

Chandy’s transfer to Bengaluru was also approved by the state government’s medical board, which visited the hospital and evaluated Chandy.

For him to have additional treatment at the HCG Cancer Center in Bengaluru, the Congress leadership had arranged for an air ambulance.