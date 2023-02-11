Peruvian President Dina Boluarte calls for a multiparty dialogue to end the political crisis

Dina Boluarte, the president of Peru, called for a multiparty conversation on Friday to resolve the country’s political crisis. Boluarte claimed that because of the two months of fatal anti-government protests that have raged around the nation, Peru currently has a ‘fragile democracy.’

On December 7, Boluarte took office as president of the nation following the impeachment and incarceration of Pedro Castillo, her predecessor who had attempted to abolish Congress and rule by decree.

Boluarte has since come up against opposition from demonstrators who have called for her resignation and new elections.

The violence in the protests has increased as a further death was announced by officials on Friday, bringing the toll of the total number of people killed amid clashes between protesters and security forces to 49.

‘We are living in a fragile democracy,’ Boluarte said after she refused to resign and also failed to convince Congress to hold elections at the earliest, which is due for 2026.

‘I think it is the most fragile in Latin America, but it is within Peruvians, within us, to strengthen democracy,’ Boluarte said while speaking at a press conference, which was also attended by her cabinet ministers.

Boluarte is the sixth president of Peru since March 2018 and the first woman to hold the position.