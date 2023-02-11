Ptron launches new truly wireless earbuds in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based consumer tech company, Ptron launched its new truly wireless (TWS) earbuds in the market. The TWS earbdus named as ‘Ptron Basspods Flare’ is priced at Rs. 899 and are currently available on Flipkart. The wireless earbuds are being sold in Black, Blue, and Yellow colours.

Ptron’s Basspods Flare feature 13mm dynamic drivers in each earbud and come with TruTalk technology that offers noise-cancellation and also have AptSense Technology that offers 40ms ultra-low latency for intense mobile gaming. The Basspods Flare earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and support the SBC and AAC codecs for seamless connectivity.

The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 35 hours of battery on a single charge including the charging case. They support USB Type-C quick charging which takes around one hour to charge the earbuds fully and about 1.5 hours for the charging case. The Ptron Basspods Flare also have AI voice assistant support for Google Assistant or Siri.