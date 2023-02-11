Realme launches Realme GT Neo 5: Details

Mumbai: Realme launched its latest smartphone named ‘GT Neo 5’ in China. The smartphone debuted with two charging variants offering 150W and 240W fast charging support. Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to launch globally as the Realme GT 3 and carry similar specifications.

Realme GT Neo 5 is offered in 3 colour options – Purple Realm Fantasy (purple), Sanctuary White (white), and Zhou Yehei (black). 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of Realme GT Neo 5 with 240W fast charging support costs CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 39,000). Storage variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 42,600).

The 8GB + 256GB variant of Realme GT Neo 5 150W costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,400), CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,900) for the 12GB + 256GB middle variant, and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 35,200) for the 16GB + 256GB high-end variant.

The smartphone runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top and is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC accompanied by an Adreno GPU 730. The handset sports a 6.74-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone comes equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 sensor at the front.