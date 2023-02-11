Schoolchildren in Alappuzha, Kerala, volunteer to fight poverty

Schoolchildren in Kerala’s Alappuzha district have taken a brave initiative to fight poverty in their community. As part of the ‘Children for Alleppey’ initiative, a group of schoolchildren will look after one family and provide them with items, including food. The project started on February 6.

In the district, there are 3,613 extremely poor families, according to a government survey. The project’s goal is to improve living conditions for those who are poor and disadvantaged in many ways.

Every month, schools will observe ‘community service day’ on the first Monday. Any necessary item—other than cash—can be brought by students and left in a box at their schools. The idea’s creator, District Collector V R Krishna Teja, believes this will impart to students the value of giving back to the community and sharing.

On his Facebook page, Krishna Teja stated that the youngsters in Alappuzha are surprising him with their actions and serving as role models. In addition to this programme for kids, he wrote, ‘There is no doubt that our district will be free from extreme poverty in a very short period of time through various projects carried out by various departments and local bodies.’

Teja also said that Kerala is the only place where such an act could be carried out. ‘It is only here in Kerala that you will find so many socially responsible children, parents and teachers. My best wishes to all of you dearest to me,’ he added.