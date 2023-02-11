The White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield to step down from her position soon

Kate Bedingfield, the White House’s communications director, made the announcement that she would be leaving her position soon on Friday (February 10). Ben La Bolt will take her position. He has experience with Barack Obama’s administration.

The White House said Bedingfield, who opted to stay on last summer after announcing plans to depart, will leave at the end of February.

As of January 2021, Bedingfield has served as President Joe Biden’s director of communications. Prior to that, she served as his 2020 presidential campaign’s deputy campaign manager.

According to a White House release, LaBolt will be the first openly gay White House communications director.

He worked in the Obama White House as a deputy press secretary and as national press secretary for the Obama-Biden re-election campaign in 2012.

LaBolt served as the head of communications for the Supreme Court confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. In addition, he served during the Biden-Harris transition in late 2020 and early 2021 as an adviser on nominations.