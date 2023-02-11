Toronto’s mayor resigned after acknowledging an affair with a younger employee.

On Friday, Toronto Mayor John Tory abruptly announced his resignation after the Toronto Star newspaper reported that he had an affair with a much younger staff member.

Tory, 68, acknowledged the link and said that it had terminated earlier this year and the employee had left city hall in a statement announcing his resignation.

Tory omitted to mention the employee’s name. The Star reported that the lady was a 31-year-old mayoral advisor, citing anonymous sources.

Tory stated, ‘I am very sorry and I sincerely apologise to the citizens of Toronto and to everyone who was harmed by my conduct.’

‘The people I’ve let down the most than anyone else are my family and my wife, Barb,’ he stated.

The partnership, according to Tory, ‘terminated early this year by mutual decision’ and started during the Covid epidemic.

In order to facilitate a smooth transition to a new government, he promised to engage with city staff and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvey.

‘I sincerely hate having to leave a career I adore in a place I adore much more. I firmly feel that the best course of action is to fully dedicate myself to the work necessary to mend these most crucial (family) ties as well’ said Tory.