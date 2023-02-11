Valentine’s Week 2023: Know the history and significance of Promise Day

February 11 is the fifth day of the Valentine’s Week. February 11 is celebrated as the Promise Day. The day is celebrated to acknowledge and respect the commitments you have made to your loved ones’.

On this day, couples across the globe make promises to always be there for each other through thick and thin. Promises play an important role in a relationship. Making a promise and respecting it will make your love life more stronger. It will also help to win your loved ones’ heart.

Promise Day serves as an opportunity to strengthen the bond with your partner. It is the most significant day in the run-up to Valentine’s Day.

Promise Day is followed by Hug Day (February 12) and Kiss Day (February 13) and Valentine’s Day on February 14.