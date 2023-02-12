48 people arrested in Turkey for looting and swindling earthquake survivors

48 people have been detained by Turkish authorities for attempting to rob or loot victims after a strong earthquake struck Turkey, reported state media on Saturday.

The news agency Anadolu reported that, the individuals were detained in eight different provinces as part of investigations into looting after the region’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday.

Later, it was announced that six people had been detained for telephone fraud against a victim in Gaziantep, while 42 suspects had been detained for looting in southern Hatay province.

Nearly 26,000 people died as a result of the earthquake and its aftershocks in Turkey and Syria.

The 10 provinces in southeast Turkey affected by the earthquake will be under a three-month state of emergency, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to a decree published in the official gazette on Saturday, prosecutors now have the ability to hold offenders for an additional three days rather than four days for offences involving looting as part of their expanded powers during the state of emergency.

Erdogan promised that Turkey will punish looters earlier on Saturday.