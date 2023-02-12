Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 42,080 per 8 gram. 1 gram gold is priced at Rs 5260.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled Friday at Rs 56,780 per 10 gram. It was low from its life-time high of Rs 58,847.

In the international markets, gold price ended at $1,865.51 per ounce. Silver prices too remained under pressure throughout the week and registered weekly loss to the tune of over one per cent.