A new research study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine claimed that regular weight training can reduce the chance of dying too soon. According to the study, the risk of premature mortality was reduced by 14% for those who engaged in ‘regular’ weightlifting and by 32% for those who reached the recommended levels of aerobic activity.

The study also revealed that those who reported fulfilling the recommendations for aerobic exercise and lifting weights at least once or twice a week had a 41% to 47% decreased risk of early mortality. The National Cancer Institute of the US, located in Rockville, Maryland, calculated the figures by analysing the research data from over 100,000 US individuals who participated in the study over a period of more than nine years.

According to the study, individuals with an average age of 71 were asked about the type of exercise routine they follow. 16 percent stated they used weights at least once per week and 23 percent claimed they have participated in weightlifting.

The researchers noted that individuals who lifted weights had a 9% lower ‘all-cause mortality risk’ during the course of the next 9.6 years of the trial, which saw the reporting of more than 28,447 fatalities. Given that total lean mass is independently linked to a decreased chance of dying young, the researchers claimed that utilising weights in a workout can help a person get slimmer.

The study’s authors concluded that their findings ‘give good support for current recommendations to engage in both aerobic and muscle-strengthening exercises’. They found that mortality risk looked to be lowest for individuals who participated in both forms of exercise. Adults were advised to exercise for 75 minutes at a strong level or 150 minutes at a moderate intensity per week.