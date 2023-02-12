Honor launches new budget smartphone: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Honor has launched a new budget smartphone named ‘ Honor X8a’ in the UK, Malaysia and UAE. The 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant of Honor X8a is priced at EUR 220 (roughly Rs. 19,500) in the UK. Pre-orders in the UAE are expected to be open soon.The smartphone is expected to be available in other global markets soon.

The Honor X8a is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and runs on Android-12-based Magic UI 6.1. The smartphone does not offer expandable storage. The handset features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LCD display that offers up to 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that is led by a 100-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, for selfies, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel camera. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.