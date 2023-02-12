Hug Day 2023: Follow these ‘golden rules of hugging’

Mumbai: February 12 is celebrated as Hug Day. This is the sixth day of Valentine’s Week. On this day, people express their love and affection for their partner or a loved one with an intimate hug.

A hug is an expression of love. It increases the emotional intimacy in a relationship. It also release your stress and makes you happy.

But there are certain ‘golden rules of hugging’. One should follow these rules to get warmth and positivity during the gesture. Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali suggests 5 rules to remember while hugging someone.

Be selective: Be selective and choosy while hugging on this day. Before giving a hug to anyone, just give some time to yourself and think about his or her importance in your life as a friend or loved one.

Ask for permission: Before hugging a person ask permission to hug. It gives the other person respect and the opportunity to voice his or her comfort level.

Time period of hug: A hug should have a time limit. This time limit creates or fills the gap between two people. The ideal time for a hug is 3 seconds maximum.

Avoid face-to-face contact: Avoid face-to-face contact during hugging. Giving a hug to someone when you are face-to-face can cause misunderstandings.

Observe what others are doing in the circumstance: Always consider the other person’s circumstances. Analyse the situation and mood of the other person. It will help you to have a better hug.