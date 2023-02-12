In response to AAP’s ‘inaction,’ Delhi L-G recalls files for ongoing infrastructure projects

The files of infrastructure projects that have been pending before the government for years have been recalled by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena. This applies to initiatives like the interstate expressway.

28 projects were pending before the government, according to the lieutenant governor’s office.

Now that the L-G has recalled the files, the effort to relieve traffic on the crucial traffic corridor and the Delhi section of the Delhi-Saharanpur express way is likely to gain momentum.

The elimination of ‘unauthorised religious structures’ has slowed down a number of crucial infrastructure development projects in Delhi. Lt. Governor VK Saxena had to recall these files because the government had 78 such proposals from various agencies pending since May 2022.

Regarding the construction of the Delhi-Saharanpur Expressway, the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) at seven locations that have been on hold since 2018, and the decongestion of 77 corridors, proposals for the removal of unauthorised religious structures have been made.

Notably, the AAP government has been delaying the construction of government residential flats under the GPRA and the decongestion of 77 corridors since as recently as 2017, in addition to a number of other projects of national importance.