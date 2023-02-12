Key road closure announced in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced temporary road closure. The road closure was announced due to Women’s Tour event in Abu Dhabi.

The authority informed that roads will be gradually closed from 12.30 pm until 4 pm, in different phases.

Here is the details:

Phase Timing Road

First phase 12.30pm – 1pm Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street

Second phase 1pm – 1.10pm Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street

Third phase 1.10pm – 1.25pm Thayib bin Eissa Street, Al Asayil Street, Al Sahayli Street

Fourth phase 1.25pm – 1.45pm Al Sahayli Street

Fifth phase 1.45pm – 2.05pm Al Sinad Street

Sixth phase 2.05pm – 2.10pm Al Rahbah Street

Seventh phase 2.10pm – 2.25pm Al Bahyah Street

Eighth phase 2.25pm – 2.35pm Al Bahyah Street

Ninth phase 2.35pm – 2.40pm E10 (Al Bahyah Street)

Tenth phase 2.40pm – 2.55pm Yas Tunnel, Yas Drive, Al Athari Street

Eleventh phase 2.55pm – 3.20pm Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road

Twelfth phase 3.20pm – 3.30pm Jacques Chirac Street

Thirteenth phase 3.30pm – 3.40pm Hamdan bin Mohammed Street

Fourteenth phase 3.40pm – 4.30 pm Corniche Street, Marsa Street