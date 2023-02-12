DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Key road closure announced in UAE

Feb 12, 2023, 02:45 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced temporary road closure. The road closure was announced due to  Women’s Tour event in Abu Dhabi.

The authority informed that roads  will be gradually closed from 12.30 pm until 4 pm, in different phases.

Also Read: Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: India to face Pakistan today: Possible playing XI 

Here is the details:

Phase   Timing Road

First phase       12.30pm – 1pm           Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street

Second phase  1pm – 1.10pm Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street

Third phase     1.10pm – 1.25pm        Thayib bin Eissa Street, Al Asayil Street, Al Sahayli Street

Fourth phase   1.25pm – 1.45pm        Al Sahayli Street

Fifth phase      1.45pm – 2.05pm        Al Sinad Street

Sixth phase      2.05pm – 2.10pm        Al Rahbah Street

Seventh phase 2.10pm – 2.25pm        Al Bahyah Street

Eighth phase   2.25pm – 2.35pm        Al Bahyah Street

Ninth phase     2.35pm – 2.40pm        E10 (Al Bahyah Street)

Tenth phase    2.40pm – 2.55pm        Yas Tunnel, Yas Drive, Al Athari Street

Eleventh phase            2.55pm – 3.20pm        Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road

Twelfth phase 3.20pm – 3.30pm        Jacques Chirac Street

Thirteenth phase         3.30pm – 3.40pm        Hamdan bin Mohammed Street

Fourteenth phase        3.40pm – 4.30 pm       Corniche Street, Marsa Street

 

Tags
shortlink
Feb 12, 2023, 02:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button