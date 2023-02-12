Know how to book platform tickets through UTS app

New Delhi: The Indian Railways had earlier launched the all-India Unreserved Mobile Ticketing facility(UTS) application. The UTS app allows users to book tickets online.

Steps to Book Railway Platform Tickets Through UTS app:

Step 1: Open the UTS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Now, log in to your account.

Step 3: Select ‘platform booking’ from the menu.

Step 4: Select paperless format.

Step 5: Enter the station name/code and number of passengers and payment type. Now click on the “Book Ticket option.

Step 6: Click to pay using the wallet or other payment options.

Step 7: Your ticket will be displayed on the screen after successful payment.