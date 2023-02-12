Know how to update KYC on EPFO portal

New Delhi: The Union government has made mandatory for all employees to link their EPF account with Aadhaar and other documents. The Employees provident Fund Organization has introduced steps for updating KYC details via the online portal. By updating KYC documents, employees can avail several benefits like easy account operation, low TDS on withdrawals, and so on.

EPFO members need to use the UAN EPFO website to update their EPF KYC online. The EPF subscribers also need a UAN (Universal Account Number) credential to update or change their KYC (Know Your Customer) details on the UAN EPFO portal.

Steps to update KYC details on EPFO Portal:

First, log in to your EPF account at https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ using credentials like UAN, Password and Captcha code.

Under ‘Manage’ section, look for and click on the ‘KYC’ option from the drop-down list.

As the form appears on the screen, customer needs to fill up the required details such as PAN, Aadhaar, Passport and bank details.

Put a tick on the box of the document that you want to update. To complete the process, enter the document number, name as per the document and additional details.

Then click on the ‘Save’ button under the ‘Pending KYC’ section.

The details will then be verified by the EPFO from the data of the concerned department.

Once the details match the documents, they will be marked as verified.

The benefits of updating KYC details:

If the KYC is updated, the EPF accounts can be easily transferred.

If the KYC is updated, then the online withdrawal claims can be smoothly handled.

All members receive a monthly SMS intimating the monthly PF after activation.

In case, a member withdraws his or her PF before 5 years of service, a Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) of 10 per cent will be imposed against the amount if PAN is updated in the EPF account. But, if PAN is not updated, then the TDS charge will increase.