Man arrested for breaking into the home of Union Minister Muraleedharan

Manorama News reported that, a mentally disabled guy who recently broke into Union Minister V Muraleedharan’s Ulloor home was apprehended on Saturday from the grounds of Thampanoor Railway Station. Manoj, a native of Payyannur and a former hotel employee, was located using CCTV images.

However, according to the police, Manoj was aware that it was the minister’s home. He broke in to protest the government’s perceived responsibility for his mental health.

Around ten years ago, he moved to Thiruvananthapuram and spent some time working at a hotel in Sreekaryam.

When Muraleedharan wasn’t home, his domestic help found his home had been vandalised around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The house’s glass windows were broken as if by stone pelting, and there were some blood traces as well. In the house’s car parking lot, a few stones were found. The assistance alerted the police and neighbours.