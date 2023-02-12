Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s duty officer summoned by Delhi in phone tapping case

In connection with a phone tapping case from 2020, Lokesh Sharma, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was summoned by Delhi Police on Sunday. Lokesh Sharma was asked to appear on February 13 to have his statement recorded, a police source told India Today.

This is the sixth time he has been called in pursuant to section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (when police may arrest without a warrant). He has twice appeared in front of the police and provided justifications for his absence on other occasions.

The case began in July 2020 when Sachin Pilot, who was then Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister, travelled to Delhi with 18 of his supporters after Gehlot accused the BJP of paying MLAs to defect from the Congress. During the political crisis, audio clips of alleged phone calls between Congress leaders and BJP MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat surfaced.