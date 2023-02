Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: India to face Pakistan today: Possible playing XI

Cape Town: In cricket, Indian eves will face Pakistan in the Women’s T-20 World Cup. The match will played at Newlands in Cape Town at 6.30 p.m. today.

India and Pakistan have met in 13 Women’s T-20 internationals in the past 14 years. India is holding a 10-3 winning advantage. India was the runners-up of the last edition of Women’s T-20 World Cup held in Australia.

Indian women’s team is ranked fourth in the world in T20I rankings. They defeated Bangladesh in their last warm-up game by a margin of 52 runs. Pakistan suffered a six-wicket defeat in their second warm-up game against South Africa.

Possible Playing XI:

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

India: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur, Radha Yadav, Shika Pandey

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Javeria Khan, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem, Tuba Hassan, Sadaf Shamas