Alok Dubey and Dr. Rajesh Gupta, state general secretaries, are among the four Jharkhand Congress leaders who have been placed on six-year suspensions.

Alok Dubey, Lal Kishor Nath Shahdeo, Dr. Rajesh Gupta, and Sadhu Sharan Gope were all recommended for suspension by the Disciplinary Committee due to their alleged activities against the state’s leadership.