Big Ticket Abu Dhabi announces Valentine’s Day flash sale

Abu Dhabi: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced Valentine’s Day flash sale. Customers can win new prizes from this Monday till Wednesday.

Big Ticket announced that anyone who purchases two raffle tickets will receive two additional tickets to next month’s draw where the grand prize is for Dh15 million. Usually, those who buy two tickets get an additional one for free.

People who purchase tickets during the Valentine’s Day flash sale also enter the upcoming weekly e-draw and stand a chance to be one of three winners to walk away with Dh100,000.

People can buy tickets till February 28 at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.